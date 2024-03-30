Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,830,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,506. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

