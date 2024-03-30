Realta Investment Advisors Has $735,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 829.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 447,741 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.73. 12,326,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184,062. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

