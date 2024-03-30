Realta Investment Advisors Sells 324 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,325.41. 1,985,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,408. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,277.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,068.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

