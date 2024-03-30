ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $187.82 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $187.82 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00148005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000030 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

