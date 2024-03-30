Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 1,489,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 333.4 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of RNECF remained flat at $17.29 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.20.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
