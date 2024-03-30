Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $164.06 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $164.06 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007578 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00015012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,995.14 or 0.99997962 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00139651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16596027 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $8,296,157.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.