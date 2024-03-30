Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the February 29th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 570.0 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Price Performance
Shares of SNYYF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
