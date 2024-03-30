Sapphire Trading Up 39.2% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and $4,260.62 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.69 or 0.05029936 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00075935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,698,367,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,677,738,181 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.