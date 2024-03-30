Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 5th

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1526 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,531. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

