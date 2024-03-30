Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1462 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,159. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

