Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP remained flat at $52.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 918,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,879. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

