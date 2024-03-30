Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.