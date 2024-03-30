Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 2,017,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

