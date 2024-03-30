Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 29th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of Sernova stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. 7,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Sernova has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

