Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVT. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Servotronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Servotronics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Servotronics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Servotronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Servotronics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

About Servotronics

(Get Free Report)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.