Sharper & Granite LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $198.61 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.66.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.