Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the February 29th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 56,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.37. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

