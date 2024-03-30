Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Increases By 25.7%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 719,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

AAR Price Performance

NYSE:AIR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 414,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. AAR has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

