Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Increases By 26.3%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,130,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 29th total of 23,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Coupang Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,107,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. Coupang has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,360,940 shares of company stock valued at $633,529,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coupang by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

