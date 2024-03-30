Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Rises By 63.0%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
DATA Communications Management Price Performance
DATA Communications Management stock remained flat at $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
