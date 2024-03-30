Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Decreases By 17.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,672. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,436,497 shares in the company, valued at $158,801,467. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,766. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

