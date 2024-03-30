Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Declines By 18.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 289,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 2.8 %

Fury Gold Mines stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 122,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,558. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

