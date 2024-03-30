Short Interest in Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Drops By 20.8%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Glass House Brands Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF traded up C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$8.02. The company had a trading volume of 128,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,663. Glass House Brands has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$8.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.35.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
