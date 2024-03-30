Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Expands By 94.0%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GPIQ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $46.83.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.33% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

