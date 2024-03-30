Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Expands By 94.0%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GPIQ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $46.83.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF ( NASDAQ:GPIQ Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.33% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.