Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Declines By 20.7%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 29th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.1 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

HXGCF stock remained flat at $1.76 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.

