Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Declines By 20.7%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 29th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.1 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance
HXGCF stock remained flat at $1.76 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
