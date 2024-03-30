Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Expands By 92.7%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the February 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of ICMB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 35,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,659. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.29%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.70%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

