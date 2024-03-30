Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Decreases By 20.0%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $16.23.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
