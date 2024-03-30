Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Decreases By 20.0%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SLRX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 74,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

