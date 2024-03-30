Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Rises By 129.2%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the February 29th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,518,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,202. Solar Energy Initiatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
