Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Rises By 129.2%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the February 29th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,518,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,202. Solar Energy Initiatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

