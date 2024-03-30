Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Increases By 77.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 29th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.9 days.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

