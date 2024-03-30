Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Expands By 144.5%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the February 29th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,655.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $35.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

