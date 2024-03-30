Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Expands By 144.5%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the February 29th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,655.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $35.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $35.91.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Realty & Development
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.