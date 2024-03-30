Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increases By 25.4%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSREY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,732. Swiss Re has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

