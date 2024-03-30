Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Decreases By 38.3%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SSMXY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. 31,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,502. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.67. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex ( OTCMKTS:SSMXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.