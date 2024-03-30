Short Interest in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Drops By 20.4%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 29th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 82,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,942. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. V2X’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

