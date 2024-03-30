Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Expands By 26.8%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE IGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,319,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

