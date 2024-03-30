Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Expands By 26.8%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE IGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
