Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Siemens Energy Trading Up 3.4 %
SMNEY stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,528. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
