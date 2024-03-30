Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

SMNEY stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,528. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.