Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

