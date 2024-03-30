Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 554,309 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.88 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,796. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.