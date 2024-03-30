Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sika Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220. Sika has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.