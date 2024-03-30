Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 1,031,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.8 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $7.35.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.