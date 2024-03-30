Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Sino Land Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS SNLAY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.13. 4,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126. Sino Land has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

