SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 29th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SOL Global Investments Price Performance

OTCMKTS SOLCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,970. SOL Global Investments has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.