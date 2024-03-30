SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 29th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
SOL Global Investments Price Performance
OTCMKTS SOLCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,970. SOL Global Investments has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
