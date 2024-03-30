Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Short Interest Update

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sow Good Price Performance

Sow Good stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 23,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Sow Good has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

