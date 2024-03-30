SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Plans Dividend of $0.31

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3065 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.