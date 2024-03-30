SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Declares Dividend of $0.11

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

TIPX remained flat at $18.64 during midday trading on Friday. 2,417,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,257. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

