SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 5th

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 205,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,309. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $21.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

