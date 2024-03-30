SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 258,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 130,024 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

