SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBND traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,572. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBND. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

