SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Announces Dividend of $0.16

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.22. 4,821,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
