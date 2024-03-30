SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Announces Dividend of $0.16

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.22. 4,821,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.