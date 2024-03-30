SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Plans Dividend of $0.17

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.